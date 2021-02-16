Implementation of 2020 Amended Appropriation Bill: Budget Deficit at MAD 82 Bln at End of December

The implementation of the amended appropriation bill at the end of December 2020 shows a negative budget balance of 82 billion dirhams, according to the General Treasury of the Kingdom, under the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

This deficit results from ordinary resources (excluding loan receipts) of 396.8 billion dirhams and expenditure (excluding debt amortization) of 478.8 billion dirhams, says the Treasury in its quarterly report on the implementation of the appropriation bill.

Taking into account loan receipts of 122.7 billion dirhams and debt amortization of 68.7 billion dirhams, the implementation of the amended appropriation bill posts a surplus of expenditure over resources of 28.1 billion dirhams, notes the same source.

The report also shows that the total resources of the State during the fourth quarter of 2020 reached 519.4 billion dirhams, i.e. an execution rate of 112.5% ​​of the forecasts of the appropriation bill, noting that the arrears of repayment of the value added tax and requests for the refund of the corporation tax were respectively 42.2 billion dirhams and 4.5 billion dirhams at the end of December 2020.

In addition, the state's total expenses reached 547.5 billion dirhams, that is an execution rate of 107.9% of the appropriation bill forecasts.

MAP 15 February 2021