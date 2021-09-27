Investment Opportunities in Morocco Presented to Chilean Businessmen

The numerous investment opportunities in the sectors of tourism, agro-industry and high-tech in Morocco were presented, Friday in Santiago, to several Chilean businessmen, says a Moroccan diplomatic source.

Moroccan businessman Simon Haim Skira and the accompanying delegation shed light on the assets Morocco has made available to foreign investors to encourage their businesses and take advantage of the favorable business climate in the Kingdom.

The meeting organized at the Moroccan residence in Santiago by Ms. Kenza el Ghali, Ambassador of the Kingdom in Chile, brought together around fifteen Chilean businesswomen and businessmen interested in investment opportunities in Morocco, particularly in the areas of tourism, agribusiness and high-tech, the source adds.

Mr. Simon H. Skira informed his interlocutors about the many internationally renowned companies which have seen their investments prosper in Morocco thanks to the professionalism of the various reception structures and the investment offer provided to foreign entrepreneurs.

It is planned that economic missions made up of Chilean entrepreneurs will be organized in several Moroccan regions to see first-hand the opportunities offered.

MAP 26 September 2021