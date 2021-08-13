Israeli Foreign Minister Visits Beth-El Synagogue in Casablanca

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, currently on a visit to Morocco, visited on Thursday the Beth-El synagogue in Casablanca.

After performing the prayers in this temple, the Israeli minister and the official delegation accompanying him made prayers to the Almighty to have late HM Hassan II and late HM Mohammed V in His holy mercy and to welcome them in His vast Paradise.

Prayers were also made to bless the actions of HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, and to preserve the Sovereign and all the members of the illustrious Royal Family.

Beth-El, the city's best-known Jewish place of worship, is the largest synagogue in Casablanca, which hosts events and celebrations of the Jewish-Moroccan community.

Located near Anfa Boulevard, near the Sidi Belyout commune, the Beth-El synagogue is an emblematic place of the Jewish-Moroccan community.

Lapid is currently visiting Morocco along with a delegation including Minister of Labor Meir Cohen and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset (Israeli parliament) Ram Ben Barak.

MAP 12 August 2021