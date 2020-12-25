Italian Expert: Joint Tripartite Declaration, Proof that Morocco is Trusted Partner in MENA Region

The Joint Declaration between the Kingdom of Morocco, the United States of America and the State of Israel is clear proof that Morocco is a trusted partner in the region of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), affirmed Matteo Jacques Dominici, Italian expert in international relations.

In an interview with MAP, Dominici, who has led several projects related to development issues with the UN in Africa and the Middle East, emphasized the importance of this Tripartite Declaration signed on 22 December as well as agreements concluded with the United States and Israel which will make Morocco a regional hub for socio-economic development in North Africa.

According to Dominici, the Middle East region, and in particular Palestine, will reap the multiple benefits of the Joint Tripartite Declaration.

He added that Morocco, thanks to the far-sighted vision of HM King Mohammed VI, by deciding to re-establish relations with Israel, becomes a "key actor" in view of the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"Morocco is now more than ever one of the few countries in the world able to act as a credible and legitimate mediator" in the search for a lasting peace between Palestinians and Israelis, said Dominici.

MAP 25 December 2020