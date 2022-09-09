Jeddah: Morocco Participates in OIC Conference of Ministers of Youth

Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, represented Morocco at the 5th session of the Ministerial Conference of Youth and Sports of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), held in Jeddah.



Morocco's participation in this event reflects the Kingdom's firm commitment under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and its willingness to work within the bodies of the OIC and to give new impetus to joint multilateral cooperation, especially in the field of youth.



On the sidelines of this Conference, Bensaid held, Thursday, a series of meetings with his counterparts of the Organization, on ways to strengthen joint cooperation and advance it in the service of youth in the region.

MAP 09 September 2022