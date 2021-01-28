Jewish Community in Panama Commends Morocco's Leadership in Promoting Peace

The Jewish community in Panama has commended the leadership of Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, in promoting peace, while welcoming the renewal of diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

"Morocco is a source of light, as the poetic lyrics of the National Anthem beautifully describe it. Morocco has long been a beacon for the peoples of the Maghreb, and with this historic agreement, Moroccans have been an inspiration to the world", said the director of the World Jewish Congress (WJC) in Panama, Gabriel Cohen Henriquez.

During talks with the Kingdom's ambassador to Panama, Oumama Aouad, Mr. Hernandez voiced, on behalf of the CJM, his gratitude for the historic decision to renew diplomatic relations between Morocco and Israel.

According to a statement from the diplomatic representation of Morocco in Panama City, Mr. Gabriel Cohen Henriquez sent a message to the ambassador of the Kingdom on behalf of the World Jewish Congress, in which he also noted that "this agreement conveys hope and optimism to all the peoples of the world. We warmly thank the Kingdom of Morocco for its leadership".

For her part, the Moroccan diplomat recalled that this decision is the result of a long diplomatic process and efforts in search of peace, under the enlightened vision of the Sovereign and in line with the traditional vocation of the Kingdom for interreligious dialogue.

Aouad, who recalled the remarkable protection by the late HM Mohammed V of Moroccan Jews against the discrimination of the Vichy government, underlined the unwavering links between Moroccan Jews and the Kingdom.

MAP 28 January 2021