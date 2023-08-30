Kingdom of Morocco Follows Closely Developments in Gabonese Republic - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Kingdom of Morocco is closely following developments in the Gabonese Republic, stressed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates on Wednesday.

"The Kingdom of Morocco stresses the importance of preserving the stability of this brotherly country and the tranquility of its people," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that "Morocco trusts the wisdom of the Gabonese nation, its driving forces and its national institutions, to move forward towards a perspective that will enable it to act in the supreme interests of the country, safeguard the gains made and meet the aspirations of the brotherly Gabonese people."

MAP:30 August 2023