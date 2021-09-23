List of New Presidents of Councils of Morocco's Twelve Regions

Here follows the list of the new presidents of the Councils of the 12 regions of the Kingdom, dominated by the three political parties that came first in the September 8 elections, namely the National Rally of Independents (RNI), the Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) and the Istiqlal Party (PI), respectively.

- Council of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region: Omar Moro (RNI)

- Council of the Draa-Tafilalet region: Hro Abrou (RNI)

- Council of the Guelmim-Oued Noun region: Mbarka Bouaida (RNI)

- Council of the Souss-Massa region: Karim Achengli (RNI)

- Council of the Rabat-Sale-Kenitra region: Rachid El Abdi (PAM)

- Council of the Marrakech-Safi region: Samir Goudar (PAM)

- Council of the Eastern region: Abdenbi Bioui (PAM)

- Council of the Beni Mellal-Khenifra region: Adil Barakat (PAM)

- Council of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab region: El Khattat Yanja (PI)

- Council of the Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra region: Sidi Hamdi Ould Errachid (PI)

- Council of the Casablanca-Settat region: Abdellatif Maazouz (PI)

- Council of the Fez-Meknes region: Abdelouahed El Ansari (PI).