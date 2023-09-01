Loudyi Receives Delegation of U.S. Congressmen

In compliance with High Royal Instructions, Abdeltif Loudyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of the Government in charge of the National Defense Administration, received a delegation of U.S. Congressmen at the headquarters of the Administration on Friday, in the presence of representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Rabat.

The congressmen emphasized the strong and productive friendship and cooperation between the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco. This relationship is further strengthened by a strategic military partnership, reinforced by important legal agreements such as the Roadmap for Defense Cooperation signed in October 2020 during the visit of the U.S. Secretary of Defense to Morocco, according to a statement from the National Defense Administration.

The congressmen highlighted the strengthening of military cooperation through the Defense Consultative Committee and exchanges of visits by senior officials from both countries. They also commended the Kingdom's vital role in promoting peace and stability in Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Middle East under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

For his part, Loudyi mentioned the tripartite declaration signed in December 2020 between Morocco, the United States, and Israel before HM King Mohammed VI. He also recalled the United States' decision to recognize the Kingdom's full sovereignty over the Sahara.

The minister welcomed the U.S. Congress and Senate's decisions on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for cooperation with the Kingdom. They reiterated the importance of bilateral military cooperation through the exchange of experience and expertise. In this regard, the "African Lion" multilateral military exercise regularly strengthens the interoperability of forces.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two parties expressed satisfaction with their cooperative partnership and a shared interest in exploring new opportunities for collaboration. Specifically, they expressed interest in working together on cyber defense, space, and defense industry initiatives, concludes the statement.

MAP: 01 September 2023