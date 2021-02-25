Malian Vice-President Welcomes Morocco's Role in Supporting Transition Process in his Country

The Vice-President of Mali, Assimi Goïta, welcomed, Thursday in Rabat, the role of Morocco in supporting the transition process in Mali, following the high instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Mr. Goïta was received, upon the high instructions of HM the King, by minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Mr. Nasser Bourita, as part of his working visit to the Kingdom.

The Malian Vice-President highlighted the action undertaken by the Kingdom of Morocco in supporting the transition process in his country.

The two officials, who underlined the strong ties binding Morocco and Mali, also discussed bilateral cooperation in several areas.

MAP 25 February 2021