Mr.Echarkaoui:Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency Has Completed 200 Major Projects between 2000 and 2022

The cost of the projects carried out reached 64 million dollars, spread over several sectors such as housing, health and education, in addition to social assistance projects for orphans, widows, the elderly and those with disabilities, said Echarkaoui who was the guest of the MAP Forum, held under the theme "The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency: 25 years of actions in the service of Al-Quds and its inhabitants."

The Agency has also focused its action on developing the skills of Holy City's inhabitants, he said, noting that a program on human development has been established with empowerment and capacity building projects dedicated to women and youth.

It also pays special attention to social assistance programs for various categories impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as launched the e-commerce platform "DLALA Marketstore" of Palestinian products made available, within a framework of solidarity, to traders and associations and which the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency is the first customer.

Echarkaoui said that the Agency has also established the club "children for Al-Quds", dedicated to projects and activities of children, summer camps and awards and organized a simulation of the international summit of children for Al-Quds, with the participation of students from the Holy City and their counterparts from different nationalities.

He added that the Agency ensures, moreover, the development of its programs and projects on the basis of updated indicators of the social and economic situation in the city of Al-Quds, provided by the Observatory "Arribat" for observation, monitoring and evaluation, which is a mechanism under the Agency, whose mission is to carry out studies and periodic reports that shed light on the various facets of development in the Holy City.

This meeting, which coincides with the celebration of the silver jubilee of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, was an opportunity to highlight the achievements of the Agency over the past 25 years.

MAP: 07 February 2023