MAP, ICESCO Ink Partnership Agreement

A media partnership agreement was signed Monday in Rabat between the Moroccan News Agency (MAP) and the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO).

This agreement, signed by MAP Director General, Khalil Hachimi Idrissi, and ICESCO Director General, Salim M. AlMalik, will enable the joint implementation of several practical programs and projects for a renewable period of five years.

It will also help train journalists and media professionals from the ICESCO Member States, particularly in Africa, co-organize international media conferences and cooperate in the areas of publishing and production of information materials.

Under this agreement, the two parties undertake to cooperate for the organization of the 7th International Conference of International News Agencies that MAP will hold in Marrakech, in 2022.

The two parties will also form a joint committee for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the agreement, particularly the development of a results-based action plan, the preparation of the implementation schedule and modalities, and the submission of periodic reports to the officials concerned on the progress of the projects.

Speaking to M24 News Channel, Hachimi Idrissi underlined the importance of the agreement signed with ICESCO, noting that this partnership will not only open the agency to ICESCO’s international activities, but will also allow ICESCO to support some of MAP activities at the international level, in particular towards African press agencies, in the fight against fake news and in the training of journalists.

MAP 08 February 2021

The ICESCO "demonstrates, through this agreement, its concrete and real desire to be present in the information sector in Africa, through the Moroccan News Agency, and in the direction of our African colleagues, so that we can have better journalism, better verified information, and better professional practice ", he said.

"This agreement aims to strengthen the publication of accurate and verified information, and move away from fake news spread by social media or other outlets", said ICESCO Director General, adding that the objective of this agreement is to strengthen cooperation with the MAP, through the training of journalists, particularly in Africa, and the organization of conferences and workshops.