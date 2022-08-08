Marrakech Hosts 2022 AFRICA ENDEAVOR Communications Symposium

By High Decision of His Majesty the King, Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), and within the framework of the Global Plan of Moroccan-American military cooperation, the 16th edition of the communications symposium "AFRICA ENDEAVOR" was organized, from 1 to 5 August 2022, in Marrakech, in partnership with the United States Command for Africa "USAFRICOM".



In addition to the United States of America and the Kingdom of Morocco, this annual symposium of communications has seen the participation of 21 countries of Africa and the African Union, said a statement from the General Staff of the FAR.



During this meeting, several American and Moroccan military experts, in addition to representatives of African countries and companies providers, have addressed various issues related to cybersecurity, modernization and enhancement of telecommunications capabilities and information systems and communication.



They also discussed ways to improve the interoperability of the FAR with their American allies and African partners during multinational operations.



The symposium "AFRICA ENDEAVOR 2022" aims to further explore issues of capability development of forces and their ability to develop and implement, according to the required standards, their communication and cyber security strategies, concludes the release.

MAP 05 August 2022