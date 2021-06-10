MEP Slams Madrid's Manoeuvre to Push for Resolution Against Morocco at European Parliament

MEP Tomáš Zdechovský slammed on Wednesday Madrid's manoeuvre that seeks to push for a resolution against Morocco at the European Parliament (EP).



The Sanchez government "by pushing aggressively for the adoption of a EP resolution against Morocco" only seeks to hide its successive mistakes, "while involving EU in this dangerous path," the MEP points out on Twitter.



"This sterile manœuvre would lead to escalation instead of living a chance to a dialogue between two neighbouring countries," the Czech MEP underlines, noting that "Madrid is doing everything to destabilise the only stable and peaceful country in the region."

MAP 09 June 2021