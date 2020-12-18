Minister of Foreign Affairs: Reactivating Morocco's Mechanisms to Support the Palestinian Cause Will Enable it to Fully Play its Role in Achieving Just and Lasting Peace

The reactivation of the mechanisms available to Morocco to support the Palestinian cause will enable the Kingdom to fully play its role in achieving a just and lasting peace in the Middle East region, said Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans abroad, Nasser Bourita.

Speaking during the Government Council, Bourita recalled the telephone conversations HM King Mohammed VI had with the presidents of the United States and of the Palestinian National Authority to discuss the current situation in the Middle East, said the Minister of national education, vocational training, higher education and scientific research, Government spokesperson, Saaid Amzazi in a release read during a press briefing following the weekly Cabinet meeting.

The Minister added that HM the King recalled "the general framework of the Kingdom's constant and firm position, which derives its roots from the special ties that unite the Jewish community of Moroccan origin, including in Israel, with the Person of His Majesty, Commander of the Faithful."

"All these elements have prompted the Kingdom of Morocco to reactivate the mechanisms it has put in place to support the Palestinian cause, which have already proved their efficiency, and will enable the Kingdom to fully play its role in establishing a just and lasting peace in the Middle East region," Bourita said.

He also stressed the implementation of the measures contained in the statement by the Royal Office on the resumption of flights and contacts with the Israeli side.

MAP 17 December 2020