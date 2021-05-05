Ministry is Working To Address Limitations of Current Health System (Official)

Minister of Health Khalid Ait Taleb affirmed, Tuesday in Rabat, that his department is working to address the limitations of the current health system, despite the reforms undertaken which have not resulted in considerable changes.

These limitations are reflected in particular in a lack in terms of human resources, estimated at 32,000 doctors and 65,000 nurses, an imbalance in their assignment to the regions and a regional disparity in the health services offer which does not meet the aspirations of citizens, coupled with a governance deficit, weak funding and a lack of attractiveness, the minister underlined in response to an oral question on "territorial disparities in terms of health", from the Authenticity and Modernity group in the House of Advisors.

In order to put an end to these dysfunctions and territorial disparities, the reform program of the national health system developed by the ministry is based on an important broad line aiming at the rehabilitation of the health services offer by promoting the regional dimension through the creation of the regional health map, the implementation of the regional medical program, the rehabilitation of health establishments and the adoption of a new approach for the maintenance of facilities and equipment, he said.

The said program also sets the obligation to respect the treatment protocol, openness to foreign investment and the practice of the profession by foreign doctors and Moroccan ones, in addition to other aspects of structural reform of the health system related to human resources and governance in order to remedy disparities in the health sector, he added.

MAP 05 mai 2021