Mme Fettah: Proceeding with Holding WB-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech Reflects Trust in Morocco

Proceeding with holding the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakech reflects trust Morocco enjoys with these two institutions, Economy and Finance minister, Nadia Fettah, said.

WB and IMF announced on Monday to proceed with holding the 2023 Annual Meetings on October 9 – 15 in Marrakech.

"This decision reflects trust Morocco enjoys with these two institutions, particularly in the wake of the effective, efficient and urgent management of the effects of the tragedy of Al Haouz earthquake in accordance with the High Instructions of HM the King Mohammed VI", Fettah told the press.

The minister pointed out that these High Royal Instructions are implemented in an urgent and coordinated manner between all stakeholders on the ground.

"This decision is also the fruit of joint efforts between the Moroccan government and the two Bretton Woods institutions which allowed them to ensure effective and efficient management of the crisis, that the crisis victims are taken care of as a priority, but also that the infrastructure and equipment which will allow us to organize this event also ensure the full safety of the participants", the minister noted.

The decision "testifies first of all to the quality of the strong partnership relationship with Morocco in general, but also to a strong desire to support our country in difficult circumstances", she said, adding that the priority is the safety of citizens and victims, as well as the very quick return to normal economic and social activity.

This decision announced by the two Bretton Woods institutions follows the efforts carried out jointly with the Moroccan government allowing them to become aware, over the last ten days, of the various measures taken by the Kingdom to manage the consequences of the earthquake at both human and material levels and to determine the capacity of the city of Marrakech to host this event in the best conditions, the ministry of Economy and Finance said in a press release.

"Thus, on October 9 - 15, 2023, Marrakech will be the host city of this major annual meeting of international finance and will welcome Finance ministers and Governors of central banks of 189 member countries", the ministry said, noting that public sector leaders, parliamentarians, decision-makers and experts from the private sector, representatives of NGOs, economists, academics and international media will meet in the city, to debate global economic issues, development challenges and financing policies in a context of slowdown exacerbated by rising geopolitical tensions.

Morocco's hosting of these Annual Meetings is a recognition by the two institutions of the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI and the major progress made by the Kingdom during these 24 years, the same source pointed out, adding that "it is with the same determination, its legendary hospitality and its expertise in the organization of major international events that Morocco is preparing in a few days, to host this global event which marks its return to our continent, 50 years after its holding in Kenya in 1973 ".

MAP:19 September 2023