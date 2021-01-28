Mobilization of 10,000 Moroccan Competences Abroad by 2030 (Official)

The national program for the mobilization of Moroccan competences abroad will make it possible to mobilize 10,000 Moroccan competences abroad by 2030, the minister in charge of Moroccans abroad Nezha El Ouafi underlined on Thursday.

El Ouafi underlined that this program will mobilize 10,000 Moroccan competences abroad by 2030, with the objective of optimally investing the human, material and intangible capital of this category of citizens, said the Minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, government spokesperson, Saaid Amzazi in a press release read at a press briefing after the cabinet meeting, held by teleconference.

This program aims to put in place an integrated and sustainable governance and design framework allowing in particular to achieve convergence and institutionalize the mobilization of expatriates' skills in order to consolidate their contribution in the various priority national projects launched by HM King Mohammed VI, she said.

"As part of the implementation of this program, the ministry concerned is working, in partnership with all ministries and national institutions, on developing and implementing new programs," she said.

In this sense, she noted that the new program "Academy of Moroccan Competences Abroad" made it possible to mobilize these competences for the benefit of the Office of Vocational Training and Labor Promotion (OFPPT), through the conclusion of agreements between the ministry delegate, the Office and the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform as well as five networks of Moroccan competences abroad in the United States, Canada and Europe.

MAP 28 January 2021