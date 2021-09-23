Moroccan Ambassador Hilale Received by President of the Central African Republic

The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Morocco to the United Nations in New York, Omar Hilale, in his capacity as Chair of the Central African Republic (CAR) Configuration of the UN Peacebuilding Commission, was received by the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, on the sidelines of his participation in the High Level Week of the 76th session of the General Assembly.

The President of the Central African Republic instructed Ambassador Hilale to convey his warm thanks to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for His high solicitude and the constant and multifaceted support provided by the Kingdom to his country.

Mr. Touadera paid tribute to the Moroccan contingent within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), which paid a heavy price by ensuring with great courage its noble mission of protecting civilian populations and international humanitarian actors in the country.

He also informed Mr. Hilale, in his capacity as Chair of the Configuration, of the efforts he has undertaken since his re-election for a second term as President of the CAR, in particular the strengthening of good governance, the fight against impunity, Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR), as well as the consolidation of the rule of Law.

For his part, Ambassador Hilale commended the leadership of the Central African President and reiterated Morocco's full support for the realization of the priorities of the CAR, particularly the organization of local elections and the implementation of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation.

He also reaffirmed his commitment, as Chair of the Configuration, to continue his action to mobilize partners - both the United Nations, regional organizations, donors and international financial institutions - in order to ''provide the Central African Republic with all the support it needs to get out of the crisis, to strengthen peace and social and economic development.

Mr. Touadera invited Hilale to pay a visit to the Central African Republic, in his capacity as Chair of the Configuration, in order to attend the launch of the Republican Dialogue, scheduled for the end of this year, a crucial step for the reconciliation and reconstruction of the CAR.

This audience was held in the presence of Mr. Obed Namsio, Minister of State and Chief of Staff of the President of the Republic, Ms. Sylvie Baipo Témon, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Ambassador of the Central African Republic in Washington, Mr. Martial Ndoubou.

MAP 22 September 2021