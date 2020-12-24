Moroccan Jewish Community in New York Hails Morocco-Israel Rapprochement

Representatives of the Moroccan Jewish community in New York lauded the rapprochement between the Kingdom of Morocco and the State of Israel, stressing that these new ties are a source of joy and pride for the members of this community which remains very attached to its roots and to its country of origin, Morocco.

"This rapprochement is for us a dream coming true. It is a historic event which will bring peace to the region, in the sense that other countries will follow the example of Morocco", Rabbi of the Moroccan Jewish community in New York, Gad Bouskila told MAP.

"As Moroccan Jews, this historic rapprochement is a real pride for us. We are all sons of Abraham, and that's how we see it: we want to live in peace and show our fraternity to the whole world", said this native of Casablanca, who founded, 32 years ago in New York, the first Moroccan Jewish synagogue in the United States.

Economically, Rabbi Bouskila went on, the agreements signed between Morocco and Israel will also be very beneficial in terms of trade and investment between the two countries. "This is already a gateway to a very bright future," he said.

Referring to the links that the Moroccan Jewish community has with the Kingdom, Gad Bouskila said: "We have always been proud of our country Morocco, because we have always lived with our Moroccan brothers in harmony and fraternity. This brotherhood that we lived with our Moroccan Muslim neighbors is a source of pride for us".

For his part, the Rabbi of the Sephardic Congregation of Manhattan, Raphael Benchimol told MAP that the Moroccan Jewish community is "very happy" with the rapprochement between the Kingdom and Israel.

"We hope and pray that the wonderful and fruitful relationship that exists between Moroccan Jews and the Kingdom of Morocco, can be a shining example to inspire other countries, so that they can see the fruits of mutual respect and friendship between the two peoples," said Rabbi Benchimol.

"The freedom, and especially the freedom of religion, which we have enjoyed as Jews in Morocco, has allowed us to prosper as a Jewish community, it has allowed us to preserve our traditions and our heritage," said Benchimol.

For his part, Maurice Perez, representative and influential member of the Moroccan Jewish community in New York, said that the rapprochement between Morocco and Israel is "great news" that the Moroccan Jewish community has welcomed with "joy and pride".

"Between the Jewish community in the United States and Morocco, relations have always been excellent and marked by mutual respect and a spirit of peace," he told MAP.

MAP 24 December 2020