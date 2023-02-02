Moroccan, Spanish Economy Ministers Discuss Ways to Deepen Economic Cooperation

Ways to deepen economic and financial cooperation between Morocco and Spain were the focus of talks, Thursday in Rabat, between the Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah and the First Vice President of the Spanish government, Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation Nadia Calviño Santamaría, who is part of the delegation accompanying the President of the Spanish government Pedro Sanchez, currently visiting the Kingdom to co-chair with his Moroccan counterpart Aziz Akhannouch, the 12th session of the Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting.

This meeting was an opportunity to focus on the progress made in economic and financial cooperation between Morocco and Spain and discuss ways to establish a forward-looking bilateral cooperation in this area, Fettah told the press.

"We discussed the various actions and efforts to be carried out together to raise the level of this partnership and expand it to new horizons," she said, highlighting the determination to further strengthen collaboration between the two countries especially in the areas of economy and finance.

She added: "We will have before July a new appointment to maintain this level of cooperation that reflects the strong relationship between the two countries."

For her part, Calviño Santamaría said that during this "very constructive" meeting, in-depth exchanges on issues of common interest were conducted.

"We have covered and deepened the exchanges on all issues of common interest. We made an appointment for a visit to Spain in June or July to continue to deepen the magnificent economic, financial and trade relations between our two countries," she said.

The 12th session of the Morocco-Spain High Level Meeting, which is held eight years after the last session of this institutional mechanism, is part of the strategic partnership and the new dynamic that relations between the two kingdoms are experiencing following the visit of Sanchez to Morocco last April at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP: 02 February 2023