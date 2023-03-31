Moroccan Women Are Strongly Present in All Sectors of Activity - Amb.

Moroccan women can nowadays boast of being present in all sectors of social, economic, political, parliamentary and governmental life, said Thursday Morocco's ambassador to Angola, Saadia El Alaoui.

"His Majesty King Mohammed VI is at the forefront of this process to make the promotion of equality between men and women the foundation of a fair, democratic and egalitarian society," said El Alaoui in an interview with the Angolan daily "Jornal de Angola".

El Alaoui stressed that Morocco defends an open and tolerant Islam that respects the rights of women and continues to promote them. "Islam was a precursor in terms of women's rights, at a time when women were considered as an object to be inherited," she said.

She also noted that "in Morocco, we celebrate the Women's Day by extending the celebrations throughout the month of March," adding that this occasion is also a time to assess what has been achieved in the country and the challenges ahead. "Round tables, panels, tributes are organized. The government presents the actions taken and NGOs also take stock of the progress made and the way forward," she concluded.

MAP: 30 March 2023