Ramadan 2024: Morocco to Switch to GMT+0 on March 10 at 3:00 AM

In preparation for the upcoming sacred month of Ramadan, Morocco has officially declared a shift to daylight saving time. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, this adjustment will take effect on Sunday, March 10, at 3:00 a.m., with the clock being set back, by 60 minutes, to GMT+0.

This change aligns with the stipulations outlined in Decree 2.18.855, issued on October 26, 2018, addressing daylight saving time regulations.

After the end of Ramadan, Morocco will revert to GMT+1, advancing the clock by 60 minutes. This transition is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 2:00 a.m., as communicated in the official statement.

MAP: 07 March 2024