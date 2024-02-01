Morocco Assumes Presidency of AU Peace and Security Council

The Kingdom of Morocco has officially taken over the presidency of the African Union's (AU) Peace and Security Council (PSC) for a three-year term from 2022 to 2025. This transition, effective as of February 1, 2024, positions Morocco at the forefront of the AU's critical decision-making body responsible for advancing peace, security, and stability across the continent.

LThis marks Morocco's third stint at the helm of the Council since its return to the African Union in January 2017, as confirmed by a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates.

Having previously presided over the Council in September 2019 during its initial term (2018-2020) and in October 2022 as part of the ongoing triennial mandate, Morocco's renewed leadership underscores the nation's steadfast commitment to fostering peace, security, and development in Africa.

The Moroccan approach to contributing to common African goals is guided by the visionary principles of HM King Mohammed VI. These principles emphasize placing the noble causes of Africa and the vital interests of African citizens—pertaining to peace, security, and development—at the forefront of the pan-African agenda.

Morocco's ascension to the presidency of the Peace and Security Council is an extension of its proactive engagement in addressing diverse security challenges facing the continent. The nation adopts a comprehensive and multidimensional approach grounded in the Peace-Security-Development Nexus, a strategy established during the 1st AU Political Conference held in Tangier in October 2022.

The month of February, coinciding with Morocco's presidency, will witness a ministerial meeting of the PSC, on strengthening peace, security, and integration in Africa. This aligns with the larger agenda of fostering collaboration and unity on the continent.

The Moroccan monthly program also features a series of meetings of permanent representatives, focusing on crucial issues such as the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, the intersection of health security with peace and security, transitional justice, post-conflict peace-building, and efforts to prevent and combat the use of child soldiers. Additionally, discussions will encompass the follow-up to the Tangier Conference on the Peace, Security, and Development Nexus.

MAP: 01 February 2024