Morocco Awarded in Madrid "Best Emerging Sustainable Destination"

Viajar magazine, one of the prestigious Spanish magazines specialized in tourism and travel, has designated Morocco as the "best emerging sustainable destination for the year 2022-2023", on Tuesday in Madrid, during an event organized at the "Real Fábrica de Tapices".

The award was presented to Adel El Fakir, Director General of the Moroccan National Tourist Office (ONMT), by Josep Palau, Director of the magazine Viajar, in the presence of Karima Benyaich, Ambassador of Morocco in Spain, during a networking event where the main prescribers and tourist operators from Iberia and Latin America were present, as well as representatives of the profession in Morocco such as Hamid Bentaher, President of the National Tourism Confederation, Lahcen Zelmat, President of the National Federation of the Hotel Industry and Mohammed Semlani, President of the National Federation of Travel Agencies.

On this occasion, Adel El Fakir, DG of the ONMT said: "I am honored to receive this award which recognizes the efforts of the Kingdom of Morocco in the field of sustainable tourism. This recognition strengthens the influence of the Moroccan brand through the attributes of sustainability and responsibility to which travelers around the world are very sensitive."

This event was an opportunity to attract the attention of more than 250 senior executives of Tour Operators and airlines and present to them the authentic offer of Morocco destination, carried by the new brand "Morocco - Land of Light".

This meeting allowed to consolidate the achievements of the Light Tour organized on June 21, 2022 in Madrid, and to confirm the performance of Morocco on the Spanish market, the first market in terms of recovery of the performance of the year 2019 (98% at the end of November 2022).

MAP : 18 January 2023