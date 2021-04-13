Morocco Begins Association Process within New EU Program ‘Horizon Europe’

Morocco has started its association process within the European Union’s program "Horizon Europe", under the new European programming 2021-2027, as part of the strengthening of relations of cooperation between the two sides.

Moroccan researchers will thus be able to access calls for projects of the "Horizon Europe" Program, open to researchers from EU Member States and other countries associated with the Framework Program, as partners or coordinators of the projects submitted, a joint press release issued by the ministry of National Education, Higher Education, Vocational Training and Scientific Research and the EU said.

Morocco is considered, from now on, as an "Associated Country" among the countries eligible for EU funding under the the first calls for projects relating to health and research infrastructures, which have just been published on the European Commission website, the source added.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding programme for research and innovation with a budget of €95.5 billion.

It tackles climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth.

The programme facilitates collaboration and strengthens the impact of research and innovation in developing, supporting and implementing EU policies while tackling global challenges. It supports creating and better dispersing of excellent knowledge and technologies.

It creates jobs, fully engages the EU’s talent pool, boosts economic growth, promotes industrial competitiveness and optimises investment impact within a strengthened European Research Area.

Legal entities from the EU and associated countries can participate.

MAP 12 avril 2021