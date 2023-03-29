Morocco, Cambodia Aim to Strengthen Parliamentary Cooperation

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi El Alami and the Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn examined, on Tuesday in Rabat, the means of strengthening parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Cambodia, in particular through institutionalizing bilateral and multilateral relations, continuous communication and reflection on creating platforms for dialogue and exchange of experiences and expertise.

These talks also focused on consolidating the distinguished relations between the two kingdoms with a view to raising them to the highest level, the House of Representatives said in a statement, noting that these ties are characterized by friendship, mutual respect, continuous consultation and coordination on matters of common interest.

Sokhonn, the statement continued, reiterated, on this occasion, his country's support for the sovereignty of the Kingdom and its territorial integrity, as well as its respect for the efforts made by Morocco to reach a negotiated political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

The Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, who is making an official visit to Morocco leading a large delegation, said that the two countries are working to strengthen their relations on the economic, commercial, cultural, tourist, educational and parliamentary levels, emphasizing that his talks with Moroccan officials take place in this context.

Talbi El Alami, for his part, praised Cambodia's position in support of Morocco's sovereignty and its territorial integrity, referring to the results of the fruitful visit he made to Cambodia last year and the talks he had with the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Senate within the framework of his participation in the 43rd session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Southeast Asian Nations.

Affirming that Cambodia is a gateway for Morocco to Southeast Asian countries and that Morocco is a gateway for Cambodia to Africa, the Speaker of the House of Representatives informed the official Cambodian and the delegation accompanying him of the Moroccan parliamentary experience, while emphasizing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen communication, dialogue and regional and international coordination, as well as the exchange of experiences and parliamentary expertise.

This meeting was also an opportunity to discuss various regional and international issues of common interest, the statement concludes.

MAP: 28 March 2023