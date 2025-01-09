Morocco, Denmark Discuss Strengthening Judicial Cooperation

Morocco's Minister of Justice Abdellatif Ouahbi held talks, on Wednesday in Rabat, with Denmark's Ambassador Berit Basse, focused on strengthening judicial cooperation.

On this occasion, Basse welcomed the "outstanding quality" of judicial cooperation between both countries, voicing her deep gratitude to Moroccan authorities for their responsiveness and effectiveness in securing the arrest of one of the main suspects in a high-profile criminal case in Denmark, according to a press release from the Ministry of Justice.

The arrest was carried out in Tangier by Moroccan police, acting on the official request of Danish authorities, as part of close international judicial cooperation, the press release pointed out.

For his part, Ouahbi reaffirmed Morocco's commitment to combating impunity, emphasizing that this arrest reflects the country's determination to honor its international commitments and fight transnational crime.

The Minister also expressed Morocco's willingness to strengthen cooperation mechanisms with Denmark to promote fair justice and ensure judicial security.

This meeting highlights the deep-rooted relations between Morocco and Denmark, as well as their shared commitment to expanding and consolidating areas of cooperation, particularly in the fight against crime and the promotion of justice and accountability values, the release concluded.

MAP: 08 January 2025