Morocco Dismantles ISIS-Linked Terror Cell in Oujda, Four Arrested

The Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations (BCIJ) dismantled, Thursday morning, an ISIS-linked terror cell in the city of Oujda made up of four extremists.

This security operation is part of the ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and extremist organizations that seek to undermine the security and the stability of the Kingdom, BCIJ points out in a statement.

The operation, which led to the arrest of four people aged between 24 and 28, was carried out in close coordination between the General Directorate for Territorial Surveillance (DGST) and US intelligence services, "which confirms once again the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism and reflects the efficiency of distinguished partnerships in fighting against this scourge and violent extremism", BCIJ underlines.

The arrest of the members of this cell took place in four simultaneous security operations carried out in four neighborhoods of the eastern city of Oujda, during which elements of the special forces of the DGST had to use sound bombs to neutralize the danger posed by the main suspect, while a second suspect was arrested on the rooftop of neighboring houses while he was trying to flee under circumstances putting his safety and that of others at risk.

Search operations of the home of the main suspect led to the seizure of a large sum of money in European currency, 4 passports belonging to the members of the cell that he kept in a safe place at his home, bladed weapons and computer equipment that will be subject to the necessary technical expertise.

Initial investigations have revealed that the members of this terrorist cell have declared their "loyalty" to the alleged emir of "the Islamic State" and had planned to join the camps of this terrorist organization in the region of Sahel to carry out combat operations, before being mobilized and tasked by one of the leaders of the Islamic State to carry out terrorist acts in the Kingdom against vital national structures, security buildings and military basis.

According to the same source, the suspects have carried out several exploratory visits to identify the targets and the sensitive structures to be attacked, and were seeking to gain experience in the manufacture of explosives devices, in addition to coordinating with the aforementioned ISIS leader to provide them with the necessary resources and logistical support to fund their subversive projects.

This new proactive operation confirms increased terrorist activities that threaten the security of the Kingdom and its citizens and the determination of ISIS-linked extremists to carry out terrorist attacks aimed at undermining the security of people, property and public order, the statement stresses.

The suspects were placed on custody, while investigations are underway under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor's Office in charge of terrorism cases in order to identify all the people involved in these terrorist activities and shed light on its links and ramifications.

MAP 25 March 2021