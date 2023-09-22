Morocco Earthquake: Tourist Activity Returns to Normal in Affected Regions (Minister)

Tourist activity has returned to normal in the regions affected by the 8 September earthquake, Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with Parliament and Government Spokesman, Mustapha Baitas, said on Thursday.

These destinations are in demand again, Baitas said at a press briefing following the weekly cabinet meeting, recalling that the Kingdom will host a major event in early October.

In this regard, the minister underlined that by capitalizing on tourism, the government has made the right choice, emphasizing the important contribution of this sector to the recovery of the national economy.

Baitas also recalled the efforts made by the government to support economy during the Covid-19 pandemic and in particular the tourism sector, noting that this sector is promising, particularly during the post-Covid-19 period.

He stressed that the government is working to support the tourism sector, due to its significant contribution to GDP and the creation of job opportunities, adding that the government's support for air transport and tourism sectors will have a positive impact on the national economy.

MAP: 22 September 2023