Morocco, The Gambia Sign Several Agreements, MoUs during Joint Cooperation Commission

Morocco and The Gambia signed several cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding on Thursday in Dakhla, covering various areas on the sidelines of the 3rd session of the Joint Cooperation Commission between Morocco and The Gambia. The session was held under the co-chairmanship of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Gambian counterpart, Mamadou Tangara.

One of the agreements concerns mutual assistance between the customs administrations of both countries. Under this agreement, the parties will provide mutual assistance through their Customs Administrations to enforce customs legislation, prevent, investigate, and suppress customs offenses.

Additionally, the two parties signed a cooperation agreement in the field of maritime fishing, aiming to establish a framework for cooperation between the two parties in various areas of maritime fishing, including fishing, technical and scientific research, aquaculture, fish processing industries, and promoting partnership in the private sector of maritime fishing.

Another agreement was signed in the field of international road transport of passengers and goods. This agreement is part of agreements signed between Morocco and other African countries and aims to organize international road transport of goods and passengers between the two countries or in transit through their territories to facilitate, promote, and intensify trade exchanges.

Likewise, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding on commercial cooperation, aiming to promote and develop commercial cooperation between the two parties, subject to compliance with the national legislation of both countries.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding, the two parties will enhance their cooperation through the exchange of information, the organization of training programs, and participation in exhibitions and trade fairs.

In the field of tourism, the two parties signed a cooperation agreement to promote cooperation between the central tourism agencies of both countries, their national tourism and transport establishments, and their tourism agencies and professional associations.

The two parties will enhance their cooperation through strengthening the exchange of information and statistics, sharing best practices in tourism, exchanging visits of high-level government delegations, participating in international tourism exhibitions and fairs, and enhancing human and institutional capacities in the areas of tourism service standardization, resource development, tourism promotion, sustainable tourism, and digital promotion.

In the security domain, the two parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a legal framework for cooperation in the fields of security, law enforcement, and maintaining order to jointly act against international terrorism and various forms of transnational crime, including drug and human trafficking.

Regarding professional training, a framework cooperation agreement was signed to set the overall framework for cooperation and partnership between the parties in the field of professional training. This includes reserving a quota of 90 educational places for young trainees in initial training to undergo training in levels and specialties defined by the Gambian Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science, and Technology, spread over a period of 3 years, at a rate of 30 places per year, starting from the 2024-2025 academic year.

Similarly, the two parties signed a framework agreement on the granting of academic scholarships, internships, and expertise sharing. This framework agreement aims to promote cooperation between the two countries in cultural, scientific, technical, and socio-economic areas, including granting scholarships, organizing training and development internships, sending experts, and exchanging visits by officials. The Moroccan Agency for International Cooperation (AMCI) provides the Republic of The Gambia with an annual quota of 90 scholarships in university and technical fields.

Furthermore, the two parties signed a cultural cooperation agreement to strengthen and promote mutual cooperation in the cultural field, including the exchange of experts and expertise, the organization of cultural weeks, and participation in the International Book Fair.

In the field of sports, the two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation and exchanges based on reciprocity and mutual interest, including the exchange of experience, information, documentation, technical skills, and knowledge for the development of sports.

Additionally, an Action Plan between the justice ministries of the two countries for the years 2024-2025 was signed on this occasion. The purpose of this action plan is to encourage mutual exchange of expertise and the sharing of best practices, especially in governance, capacity building, and the modernization of the judicial administration.

MAP: 25 January 2024