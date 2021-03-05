Morocco, Global Model in Pandemic Management and Vaccination (Egyptian Paper)

Morocco is one of the global models in terms of managing the health crisis linked to covid-19 and the vaccination process against this pandemic, Egyptian newspaper "Al Ahram" wrote on Thursday.

Morocco ranks 15th in the world and first in Africa in terms of number and percentage of people vaccinated, according to the newspaper.

In an article entitled "Morocco, a model in the management of anti-covid vaccination", the Egyptian publication points out that after one month of the launch by HM King Mohammed VI of the free of charge vaccination campaign, the number of beneficiaries has increased, exceeding 3.7 million, while 360,000 were injected with the second dose of the vaccine.

With these "important" figures, Morocco is now one of the models on a global scale in terms of vaccine management, the daily said, adding that Moroccan success in terms of vaccination is an integral part of success linked to the management of the health crisis.

The Egyptian newspaper recalled that the vaccination campaign in Morocco was recently extended to the age group between 60 and 64 years and to people with chronic diseases.

MAP 04 March 2021