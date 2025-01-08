Morocco, Guinea-Bissau Sign Cooperation Agreement to Support Former Resistance Fighters

This agreement aims to preserve and promote shared historical memory, strengthen institutional cooperation, and enhance the living conditions of former resistance fighters and veterans.

It also involves the exchange of information on common topics and the dissemination of cultural, scientific, and documentary works which highlight the lives of veterans from both countries. Furthermore, the agreement seeks to promote initiatives and activities aimed at improving the moral and material conditions of the communities of veterans and their families.

Morocco and Guinea-Bissau are also committed to strengthening international cooperation, particularly in terms of promoting the values of nationalism and positive citizenship among young people and rising generations in both countries.

On this occasion, Morocco's High Commissioner for Former Resistance Fighters and Members of the Liberation Army, Mustapha El Ktiri, stated that this agreement reflects the mutual commitment to foster the collective memory and to ensure that former resistance fighters and veterans benefit from development programs carried out in both countries.

For his part, Guinea-Bissauan minister, Aly Hijazy, praised the level of historical relations uniting the two countries, calling for strengthening the exchange of experiences between the two countries.

Emphasizing the significance of the cooperation and partnership agreement, the Guinea-Bissauan minister highlighted Morocco as a 'longstanding partner' that supported the Republic of Guinea-Bissau during its liberation and continues to offer its support today.

MAP: 07 January 2025