Morocco, Mauritania Ink MoU in Employment Sector

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the sector of employment and vocational integration was signed Thursday in Nouakchott between the Moroccan and Mauritanian ministries of Employment and vocational integration.

This cooperation mainly concerns employment promotion policies and programs, as well as their monitoring and evaluation, mediation in the field of employment and vocational integration, as well as the diagnosis of the labor market.

Under this memorandum, the two countries are called upon to conclude partnership and cooperation agreements in the areas of human resources training and development, as well as in the areas of business leadership and the creation of small and medium-sized enterprises for the benefit of job seekers.

The two sides also agreed on the exchange of professional skills, experiences, programs and studies in fields related to employment.

The MoU also provides for the creation of a technical committee made up of 3 representatives from each ministry in order to develop an annual program for monitoring and evaluating the measures implemented, in addition to the exchange of visits between the two parties.

Speaking on this occasion, the Mauritanian Minister of Employment and Vocational Training, Taleb Ould Sid’Ahmed, underlined that the signing of this agreement testifies to the solidity of the relations existing between Rabat and Nouakchott.

He recalled that the two countries are linked by several cooperation agreements, which have enabled the organization of numerous study trips and given the opportunity to several Mauritanian officials to acquire the sought skills.

He noted that the National Agency for the Promotion of Employment and Skills (ANAPEC) had supported the Mauritanian agency for youth employment since its creation, adding that these two bodies are linked by agreements that have enabled several Mauritanian executives to carry out visits to benefit from the Moroccan experience in the sector of employment promotion.

Speaking to MAP, Mohamed Hazim, director of the national labor market observatory under the Ministry of Employment and Vocational Integration, stressed that the signing of this MoU is likely to boost fruitful cooperation relations between Mauritania and Morocco, particularly in the areas of employment and vocational integration.

He noted that Morocco and Mauritania are called upon to take measures to properly manage the supply and demand for employment with the objective of promoting this sector and improving the employability of young people and their social protection.

In this regard, he underscored the role of mediation bodies to ensure optimal management of the labor market at the local, regional and international levels, as well as in terms of coordinating efforts for the development of human resources in general and vocational integration in particular.

06 August 2021