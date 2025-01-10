Morocco Reaps $ 12.4 Billion from Tax Amnesty Operation

This operation, which aims to encourage taxpayers to voluntarily regularize the situation of their undeclared taxable profits and incomes before January 1, 2025, has achieved exceptional results, Baitas pointed out during a press briefing following the cabinet meeting.

The declared value (MAD 127 billion), which helped replenish the state's treasury by MAD 6 billion, is poised to strongly contribute to financing the national economy and provide it with a significant boost, he added.

The minister emphasized that this operation has succeeded in establishing trust between the tax administration and taxpayers, improving tax compliance, and providing significant financial resources to the financial sector to strengthen its financing capacity for the national economy.

He indicated that the evolution of resources has allowed for the coverage of the increase in total expenditures. Tax revenues (MAD 35.9 billion), he noted, "have helped address expenses related to the social sector, including the cost of social dialogue, as well as the fight against inflation through a series of measures."

These tax revenues, he added, contributed to the financing efforts for the salary increases in various public service bodies (MAD 13.8 billion in 2024), which benefited approximately 1.127 million recipients, as well as supporting sectors such as transport, electricity, and activating measures to control inflation and address the effects of drought.

Regarding the evolution of tax revenues in 2024, Baitas said that value-added tax (VAT) increased by 12 billion MAD (6 billion MAD for import VAT and 6 billion MAD for domestic VAT), as well as income tax (9 billion MAD), corporate tax (8 billion MAD), domestic consumption tax (3.7 billion MAD), registration duties (1.5 billion MAD), and customs duties (1.4 billion MAD).

MAP: 09 January 2025