Morocco Records 1,164 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,346 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 1,164 new cases of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) over the past 24 hours while 1,346 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period, the Ministry of Health said Thursday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country rises to 463,706 while the number of cured people increases to 439,301, the ministry pointed out in its daily update, adding that the recovery rate has reached 94.7%.

A total of 33 coronavirus-related deaths were registered in the past day, taking the death toll to 8,076, the source pointed out, adding that the fatality rate stands at 1.7%.

These fatalities were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (07), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (07), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (04), Marrakech-Safi (04), Fez-Meknes (03), Souss-Massa (02), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (02), the Oriental (01), Draa-Tafilalet (01), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (01) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (01).

The new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (442), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (284), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (125), the Oriental (84), Souss-Massa (74), Marrakech-Safi (52), Draa-Tafilalet (34), Fez-Meknes (27), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (16), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (11), Guelmim-Oued Noun (10) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (05)

The number of active cases has reached 16,329, including 797 patients in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added. The occupancy rate of the Covid-19 intensive care beds is 25.2%.

MAP 21 January 2021