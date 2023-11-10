Morocco Reiterates its Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Gaza

The Kingdom of Morocco reiterated, Thursday in Paris, its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“Committed to achieving peace, stability, well-being and prosperity for all the region’s peoples, the Kingdom of Morocco reiterates its support, in coordination with all partners, for an international mobilization with a view to stopping, as soon as possible, the hostilities in Gaza,” Ambassador, Director General at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Fouad Yazourh, said.

In a speech on behalf of Morocco during the International Humanitarian Conference for Gaza's Civilian Population, held at the Elysée, Yazourh also reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection of any form of violence against civilians, stressing the need to protect civilians and launch a collective action to put an end to the tragic and extremely dangerous situation in Gaza, which is no longer acceptable on legal and humanitarian levels.

In the same vein, the Moroccan diplomat reiterated the firm position of the Kingdom, expressed by HM King Mohammed VI on the Throne Day on July 29, 2023, concerning the just Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent State within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as capital, living side by side with Israel, in peace and security.

The dangerous situation in the Middle East is due to the unsettlement of the Palestinian issue for decades, the Moroccan diplomat underlined, noting that the creation of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as capital, living side by side with Israel and on the basis of the two-State solution, will end the conflict, stop violence and promote coexistence, security, peace and prosperity.

To achieve this, the international community is called upon to work, without delay, to find a political solution aimed at achieving a just and comprehensive peace and ensuring security and stability for all the region’s peoples, Yazourh pointed out.

Regarding the humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people, Yazourh recalled that as part of the firm commitment of HM the King, Chairman of Al-Quds Committee, in favor of the Palestinian cause, the Sovereign gave, on October 23rd, His High Instructions to dispatch emergency humanitarian aid to the Palestinian populations, including significant quantities of food, medical products and water, adding that this humanitarian aid was shipped to the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing.

As part of the Royal Instructions, large quantities of food aid and medical products were delivered last Thursday at the hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent association in Al-Quds.

Held at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, the International Humanitarian Conference for Gaza's Civilian Population brought together the main stakeholders involved in the humanitarian response in Gaza.