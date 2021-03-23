Morocco Remains EU's Only 'Stable' and ‘Reliable’ Partner in Southern Mediterranean Region (European Official)

Morocco remains the only "stable" and "reliable" partner of the European Union in the entire southern Mediterranean region, stressed Tuesday, Andrea Cozzolino, chairman of the Delegation for relations with the Maghreb countries in the European Parliament.

Cozzolino, who was speaking by video conference during an exchange of views in the European Parliament on the "human rights" dimension of the EU's renewed partnership with the southern neighborhood, highlighted the performance of the Kingdom including "its ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic".

The Italian MEP, who is also a member of the Subcommittee on Human Rights and the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, noted that Morocco has set an example with "its vaccination campaign and its interesting plan for growth and economic development that we are following with the greatest attention”.

MAP 23 March 2021