Morocco Reports 112 New Covid-19 Cases, 280 Recoveries over Past 24 Hours

Morocco has confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 280 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 6,171,437 while 4.500.638 others have been fully vaccinated (1st and second dose), the ministry pointed out in its daily update.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the outbreak of the virus rises to 514,817 while the number of recoveries increases to 502,884 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 97.7%.

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 9,098 with 6 new cases recorded over the past day, i.e. a fatality rate of 1.8%.

The fatalities were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (4), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1) and Marrakech-Safi (1).

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (70), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (13), Marrakech-Safi (10), Souss-Massa (8), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (5), the Oriental (3) and Daraa-Tafilalet (3).

The number of active cases stands at 2,835 including 211 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 15 mai 2021