Morocco Reports 7,529 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

Morocco has recorded 7,529 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, while 4,522 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the ministry of Health said Saturday.

The number of people vaccinated to date (1st dose) has reached 13,631,005 while 10,124,505 people have been fully vaccinated (1st and second dose), the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 623,528 while the number of recoveries increases to 561,930 which corresponds to a recovery rate of 90.1%.

Regarding coronavirus-related deaths, they rose to 9,785 with fifty-three new cases recorded in the past day in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (17), Marrakech-Safi (8), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (5), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (4), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (3), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (4), Souss-Massa (3), the Oriental (2), Guelmim-Oued Noun (2), Draa-Tafilalet (2), Fez-Meknes (2) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (1), the ministry said, adding that the fatality rate remains at 1.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (1,808), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1,329), Marrakech-Safi (1,297), Souss-Massa (1,139), Beni Mellal-Khénifra (459), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (404), Guelmim-Oued Noun (310), Draa-Tafilalet (254), the Oriental (243), Fez-Meknes (130), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (83) and Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (73).

The number of active cases rose to 51,813 including 950 in a critical or severe condition, the ministry added.

MAP 31 July 2021