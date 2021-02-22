Morocco 'Satisfied' with Decision to Permanently Be Removed from EU's Grey List

Morocco notes with satisfaction the decision to permanently be removed from the European Union (EU) "grey" list of uncooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

This decision shows that the measures taken are welcomed by the Kingdom's partners and that the efforts made and the actions undertaken are perfectly in line with good fiscal governance, in accordance with international standards, stressed a statement by the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Administration Reform.

"The Foreign Affairs Council of the EU, bringing together the 27 European Ministers of Foreign Affairs, adopted its conclusions on non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes, the formal act of the EU which confirms the positive opinion of the Code of Conduct Group of the Council of the EU (GCC) and removed Morocco from Annex II - the list of jurisdictions awaiting an assessment of the EU on its tax commitments," the same source said.

The Conclusions of the EU Council, approved on Monday, are the final and definitive step in the procedure that follows the green light from the Ambassadors of the EU member States and confirms that the Kingdom definitively leaves the EU's grey list and thus becomes "Green Listed".

This development, the same source added, testifies that the reforms undertaken by the Kingdom in tax matters are in line with EU conditions and international standards. It also demonstrates the positive cooperation between the Moroccan and European authorities on this subject.

MAP 22 February 2021