Morocco Takes Part in Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan

The 2023 edition of the Africa CEO Forum opened on Monday in Abidjan with the participation of Morocco, under the theme "Navigating the crises: From 300 to 3000: How to deliver the next generation of African champions".

Morocco takes part in this annual Forum with a large delegation led by Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, and including Minister Delegate for Investment, Convergence and the Evaluation of Public Policies, Mohcine Jazouli, president of the Moroccan Employers' Association (CGEM), Chakib Alj, and chairman of the National Museums Foundation, Mehdi Qotbi.

This Africa's largest annual private sector event (June 5-6) brings together over 1,800 African and international business leaders and public decision-makers, with the aim of meeting the ambitious challenge of transforming the crisis into opportunities, rapidly and sustainably.

(MAP 05.06.2023)