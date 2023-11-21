Morocco Takes Part In 'Knowledge Summit 2023' in Dubai

« The knowledge Summit 2023 » kicked off, Tuesday, in Dubai with the participation of officials and experts from several countries, including Morocco.

Younes Sekkouri, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, is representing Morocco in this gathering organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum knowledge foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), under the theme ''knowledge cities and the fifth industrial revolution'’.

Sekkouri will take part in a workshop dedicated to the construction of knowledge cities, which will examine the role of economic development in promoting these cities, the link between achieving the Sustainable Developments Goals and the development of cities, as well as the role of human capital in building knowledge cities.

The Knowledge Summit 2023 provides a platform to showcase ideas, visions and best practices in order to find solutions to global challenges. The summit will feature debate sessions on different themes, including life in the wake of the Fifth Industrial Revolution and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The event is also an opportunity to examine the advances of biotechnology, propose strategies for a zero-waste world and highlight key innovations in digital health.

MAP: 21 November 2023