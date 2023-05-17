Morocco Takes Part in Meeting of Council of Arab League at FMs Level in Jeddah

The meeting of the Council of the Arab League at the level of foreign ministers began on Wednesday in Jeddah, as a prelude to the 32nd Arab Summit to be held next Friday.

Morocco is represented at this meeting by a delegation chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Moroccan delegation also includes Morocco's ambassador to Egypt and permanent representative of the Kingdom to the League of Arab States, Ahmed Tazi, Morocco's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mustapha Mansouri, director of the Middle East, Gulf, Arab and Islamic Organizations under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Fouad Akhrif, head of the Arab and Islamic Organizations division within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdelali Jahed, as well as deputy permanent representative of Morocco to the Arab League, Hicham Ould Sallay.

MAP: 17 mai 2023