Morocco, Tanzania Set to Breathe New Life into Parliamentary Cooperation (Tanzanian National Assembly Speaker)

Morocco and Tanzania are called upon to breathe new life into their parliamentary cooperation by consolidating dialogue and consultation mechanisms to address issues of common interest, Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly, Tulia Ackson, said.

During her talks, Monday in Rabat, with Speaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara, Ms. Ackson highlighted the level of political relations between the two countries, based on trust and mutual respect.

The Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly stressed that her visit to Morocco allowed her to discover the ongoing economic development in the Kingdom, expressing her country's desire to benefit from the Moroccan experience, particularly in the field of infrastructure, the House of Advisors notes in a press release.

She reviewed cooperation and partnership opportunities offered to the two parties in different areas, particularly in agriculture, recalling the permanent Moroccan support to the Tanzanian government to develop this sector and meet the challenge of food security in several countries on the African continent.

She also expressed her sincere condolences following the earthquake that struck several regions of the Kingdom, welcoming the efforts made by Moroccan authorities, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, to provide the necessary support to the disaster victims. She also said that her country stands alongside Morocco in these difficult times.

For his part, Mayara underlined the importance of Moroccan-Tanzanian relations which have experienced a major turning point since the visit made by HM the King to Tanzania in 2016, calling to work for the implementation of the memorandums of understanding and bilateral agreements.

Both parties exchanged their points of view on several issues of common interest, especially on the African level, the press release notes, adding that the two officials expressed their concerns over the major challenges of African countries, in particular in the light of the worsening international crises likely to affect stability and security at the continental and international levels.

This meeting was also an opportunity to present the positions of the parliamentary institutions of the two countries and the roles they can assume in strengthening bilateral relations, developing parliamentary diplomacy and consolidating bonds between regional and continental parliaments.

