Morocco, UN Women Launch Project Benefiting Female Fishers

The project "Support to female fishers for a sustainable access to fisheries resources in the most vulnerable areas of Morocco" was launched, Thursday in Rabat, by the Department of Fisheries and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women).

This one-year project is the subject of a partnership between the Department of Fisheries -Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests-, UN Women and the Representation of the Food Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Morocco. It benefits from a financial support of 356.509,00 US dollars from the Government of Japan.

The project is meant to contribute to the economic empowerment of female fishers to become economic actors in their territory (Casablanca-Settat, Marrakech-Safi and Souss-Massa), while meeting their needs for better access to food security and optimized management of fisheries resources. Through capacity building and access to modern technologies, this project will benefit nearly 650 female fishers.

The project is part of the program of economic empowerment of women and development of women's work in the fisheries sector, to which the Department of Fisheries is committed since 2000, said on this occasion, Secretary General of the Department of Fisheries, Zakia Driouich.

It is also in line with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI and the guidelines of the integrated national program of economic empowerment of women and girls by 2030 (Morocco-Attamkine), noted Driouich, adding that this project aims to strengthen the empowerment and economic position of women in the fishing sector while improving their working and living conditions in rural areas.

For her part, Representative of the UN Women Morocco Office, Leila Rhiwi, noted that on a global scale, countries that have succeeded in significantly reducing gender inequalities are located at high levels of economic performance and human development.

On her turn, FAO Representative in Morocco, Florence Rolle, said that this is an "excellent action" given that the fisheries sector plays a very important role in Morocco especially for food security.

"Women play a crucial role in the fisheries sector but their work is not always recognized," she lamented.

The Japanese ambassador to Morocco, Takashi Shinozuka, said that this project is aimed at a category that has been influenced by the repercussions of the health crisis related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are pleased to be able to contribute one more stone to the construction of the Morocco of tomorrow in accordance with the vision of HM King Mohammed VI," he said.

MAP 18 March 2021