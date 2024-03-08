Morocco's Ambassador to Washington Presents His Credentials to U.S. President Biden

Morocco’s ambassador to the United States, Youssef Amrani, has presented his credentials to U.S President Joe Biden as HM the King’s ambassador to this country.

At the end of this audience that took place at the White House, Amrani expressed, in a statement to MAP, his commitment to work in accordance with the High Orientations of His Majesty the King in order to deepen the historic and strategic alliance between Morocco and the United States.

Amrani was appointed by His Majesty the King ambassador of Morocco to the United States on October 19, 2023. Since October 2013, he has held the position of chargé de mission at the Royal Cabinet.

In June 2019, he was appointed Ambassador to South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and to the Kingdom of Eswatini. He also served as Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean (UPM) in 2011, before being appointed Minister-Delegate for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation in January 2012.

Amrani was also Consul General of Morocco in Barcelona, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of HM the King to Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Belize in 2001 and Ambassador to Chile in November 1999.

In 1996, he was also the ambassador of His Majesty the King to Colombia, Ecuador and Panama.

MAP: 07 March 2024