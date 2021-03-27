Morocco's Ambassador Youssef Amrani Presents Credentials to King of Eswatini

Morocco's Ambassador to South Africa, Botswana, Malawi and Eswatini with residence in Pretoria, Youssef Amrani, presented Thursday in Mbabane his credentials to the King of Eswatini, Mswati III, as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to this African country.

In a speech delivered on this occasion, King Mswati III expressed his high appreciation, esteem and respect for the person of HM King Mohammed VI for Rabat's continuous and highly appreciated support to the Government, people and nation of Eswatini.

King Mswati III expressed his warm and brotherly greetings to the Sovereign, as well as all the friendship and brotherhood carried by the Kingdom of Eswatini for the Kingdom of Morocco.

On his part, the Moroccan diplomat conveyed the warmest and most cordial greetings of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

He also reiterated Morocco's unwavering attachment and commitment to work towards strengthening the ties of friendship, cooperation and brotherhood uniting the two kingdoms.

The diplomat welcomed the level of maturity of this relationship which, in its substance and scope, suggests possibilities of expanded cooperation at the political and economic levels.

This is a renewed partnership cemented by respect, which confirms the excellence of a relationship, said the ambassador, recalling that the Kingdom of Eswatini has recently opened an Embassy in Rabat and a Consulate General in Laayoune.

Morocco and Eswatini share the same values, the same concerns and the same African ambitions, Amrani said at an audience granted to him by the King of Eswatini, in the presence of the Foreign Minister.

The prosperity of a continent that emerges in peace, security and development is the foundation for a common vision, a common commitment and a common action, he said.

The political convergence between Morocco and Eswatini is structural, Amrani added, welcoming Eswatini's unconditional and continuous support for Morocco's strategic interests.

The ambassador also highlighted the consistency of a perfectly synchronized approach between Rabat and Mbabane to ensure that the African Union (AU), this space of African unity, is emancipated from any ideological influence and perfectly faithful in its action and procedures to the requirements of respect, solidarity and African consensus that should be honored and promoted in all circumstances.

"The drifts whether of language, practices or positions have no place in an organization that aspires to federate and not to divide African nations around a project and therefore a common future," he said.

"The policy of the fait accompli is none other than a denigration which dishonors the inherently African values of dialogue, fairness, sharing, consultation and compromise," the diplomat concluded.

