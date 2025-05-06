Monday 5 May 2025

The Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform and the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) signed a framework agreement on Friday in Rabat to strengthen their institutional partnership.

The initiative aims to develop e-government and promote the widespread use of the technical features and secure services enabled by the digital identity linked to the new generation of the national electronic identity card.

The agreement was signed by the Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Amal El Fallah Seghrouchni, and the Director General of National Security and Territorial Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, according to a joint press release.

It is in line with the High Royal Guidelines aimed at developing the e-government system and promoting the use of modern technologies to facilitate citizens' access to public services. It also forms part of the implementation of the "Digital Morocco 2030" strategy.

The pact stems from both institutions' shared will to enhance the quality of public services delivered to citizens through functional complementarity between administrations and institutions.

It also seeks to establish a legal and organizational framework for the partnership and cooperation between the Ministry and the DGSN, while also fostering the development of e-government and providing identity verification services offered by the national trusted third party platform.

Additionally, it aims to strengthen joint institutional efforts to accelerate the public sector's digital transformation and support the development of comprehensive, high-quality digital public services. The focus is to enhance the user experience by replacing physical in-person procedures with digital documentation.

MAP: 02 mai 2025






