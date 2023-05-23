Morocco's Economy Minister Takes Part in AfDB Annual Meetings in Sharm el-Sheikh

Minister of Economy and Finance Nadia Fettah, leading a Moroccan delegation, is participating in the 58th Annual Meetings of the African Development Bank (AfDB) which are held on May 22-26, 2023 in Sharm el-Sheikh.

In her capacity as AfDB Governor for the Kingdom of Morocco, Fettah is taking part in this year's Governors' Dialogue which focuses on the current transformation of the international financial architecture and how this evolution may affect the critical role of multilateral development institutions.

Fettah will also have bilateral discussions with her counterparts at this year's annual meetings, which are being held under the theme: "Mobilizing Private Sector Financing for Climate and Green Growth in Africa."

At the 58th meetings, AfDB Group Governors are meeting to consider how to more robustly mobilize the private investment that Africa needs to meet its urgent climate change mitigation and adaptation goals.

